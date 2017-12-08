Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan labeling the offensive tackle a game-time decision, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Brown, the only player on the 49ers with an injury designation heading into Sunday, was a limited participant in practices Thursday and Friday. The team will put Brown through a workout prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff Sunday to see how his shoulder responds, but if the 24-year-old is ruled out, Darrell Williams would be the next man up to start at right tackle.

