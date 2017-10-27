49ers' Trent Brown: Questionable for Week 8
Brown (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Brown has yet to clear the concussion protocol at this point, so his status for Sunday is in serious doubt. Garry Gilliam would start at right tackle if Brown is not cleared to play.
