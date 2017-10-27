Brown (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brown has yet to clear the concussion protocol at this point, so his status for Sunday is in serious doubt. Garry Gilliam would start at right tackle if Brown is not cleared to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...