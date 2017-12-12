49ers' Trent Brown: Week 15 status up in air
Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Monday he has no expectations whether Brown (shoulder) will be available for the 49ers' Week 15 matchup against the Titans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Brown was unable to play in Sunday's victory over the Texans, and his status going forward looks up in the air. His availability at practice throughout the week should give us a better idea. Darrell Williams would presumably fill in at right tackle should the 24-year-old ultimately be unable to go.
