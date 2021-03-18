Sherfield is signing a one-year contract with the 49ers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 49ers lost Kendrick Bourne to free agency, but signing Sherfield will serve to shore up depth at wideout behind Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Brandon Aiyuk (ankle). Sherfield also established himself as a core special-teams contributor across three seasons with the Cardinals.
