Sherfield had two receptions (five targets) for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to Seattle.

Deebo Samuel (groin) was forced to sit this one out, so Sherfield jumped into the starting lineup alongside Brandon Aiyuk. The 25-year-old filled in for Samuel in the fourth quarter of last week's contest, so it wasn't shocking to see the wideout take on the starter's snaps (98 percent of offensive snaps). Sherfield saw a season-high five targets, but was understandably unable to replicate the star's production who he was replacing. Samuel was initially expected to miss one to two weeks, so he could return as soon as this Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. If he is unable to go, Sherfield figures to fill in again, providing only deep-league value in that scenario.