Taylor had three receptions (four targets) for 32 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to Seattle.

Taylor was promoted from special teams contributor to the 49ers' starting slot receiver following last week's injury to Deebo Samuel (hamstring). The 26-year-old was able to set new season highs in receptions and yardage while seeing the field for 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Samuel is expected to miss Thursday's contest against the Packers, allowing Taylor to remain involved in the offensive gameplan for at least another week. The potential season-ending loss of George Kittle (knee) could also lead to more opportunities on short to intermediate routes for the shifty wideout. For now, Taylor should only be considered an option in deep PPR formats.