Taylor (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Taylor has yet to suit up for a contest or participate in practice this season due to a lingering foot injury. The 25-year-old would likely need to resume practicing in some extend Thursday or Friday for any chance of suiting up Sunday versus the Steelers. As long as Taylor is unable to go, Richie James and Kendrick Bourne figure to continue seeing increased targets.

