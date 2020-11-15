Taylor (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
The 26-year-old was considered questionable despite practicing with no limitations Thursday and Friday, so it's not a major surprise he's suiting up Sunday. Kendrick Bourne (undisclosed) and Brandon Aiyuk (undisclosed) are both back in action this week, so Taylor may not see significant offensive opportunities.
