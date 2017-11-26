49ers' Trent Taylor: Active Sunday
Taylor (ribs) is listed as active Sunday against the Seahawks.
Making his first appearance since Week 9 due to cracked ribs, Taylor will vie with Aldrick Robinson and Kendrick Bourne for reps at wideout behind No. 1 option Marquise Goodwin. In the C.J. Beathard era, Taylor has gathered in 12 of 16 passes for 105 yards in four games together.
