Taylor (ribs) is listed as active Sunday against the Seahawks.

Making his first appearance since Week 9 due to cracked ribs, Taylor will vie with Aldrick Robinson and Kendrick Bourne for reps at wideout behind No. 1 option Marquise Goodwin. In the C.J. Beathard era, Taylor has gathered in 12 of 16 passes for 105 yards in four games together.

