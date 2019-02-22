49ers' Trent Taylor: Already preparing for 2019
Taylor is excited for a healthy offseason and has already started his training program, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "I think that's just such an advantage," Taylor said, "to be able to only think about building your body up with no limitations going on. I think whenever you have to worry about an injury throughout the offseason there's so much you have to hold back from."
Taylor dealt with shoulder and back injuries last offseason, coming off a 2017 rookie campaign in which he caught 43 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns. He took a big step back in 2018 with a 26-215-1 receiving line, averaging just 22.9 snaps in 14 games while sometimes losing work to fellow slot receiver Richie James. The two players figure to battle for playing time in 2019, with new assistant coach Wes Welker brought in to help the development process. Veteran wide receiver Pierre Garcon won't be retained, but Marquise Goodwin (Achilles), Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne are all under team control for at least two more years.
