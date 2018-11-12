Taylor is active for Monday's game against Giants.

A healthy scratch in the 49ers' most recent game Nov. 1, Taylor returns to a receiving corps without the services of Pierre Garcon (knee). Expect George Kittle and Marquise Goodwin to dominate the attention of Nick Mullens, but Taylor could wrest offensive snaps from fellow wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Richie James.

More News
Our Latest Stories