49ers' Trent Taylor: Believed to have suffered cracked ribs
Taylor is suspected to be dealing with cracked ribs and could be out indefinitely, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers simply relayed that Taylor hurt his ribs when he exited Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, but the team offered no specificity regarding the extent of the injury. If he did indeed crack his ribs, Taylor, who has recorded 24 catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on the season, would almost certainly miss the Week 10 game against the Giants, though he could be ready to play coming out of the 49ers' Week 11 bye.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...