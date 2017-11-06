Taylor is suspected to be dealing with cracked ribs and could be out indefinitely, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers simply relayed that Taylor hurt his ribs when he exited Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, but the team offered no specificity regarding the extent of the injury. If he did indeed crack his ribs, Taylor, who has recorded 24 catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on the season, would almost certainly miss the Week 10 game against the Giants, though he could be ready to play coming out of the 49ers' Week 11 bye.