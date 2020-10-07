Taylor did not haul in his lone target during Sunday night's 25-20 loss to Philadelphia.

While George Kittle and Jerick McKinnon soaked up 56.1 percent of the target share, receivers Kendrick Bourne (six targets), Brandon Aiyuk (five targets) and Deebo Samuel (three targets) claimed much of the remaining passing-game work against the Eagles. Even with a myriad of injuries to the WR position in the early going of 2020, Taylor has only attracted five total targets the past three games. He was granted somewhat of an opportunity in the season opener against Arizona with five targets, but since that point, his offensive involvement has largely gone by the wayside.