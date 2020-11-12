Taylor (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor's back injury is the latest addition to the long list of injuries to San Francisco's wide receivers. He may have picked up this injury during last week's loss to the Packers, but he's trending in the wrong direction to start the week nonetheless. His practice capacity Thursday will be critical for his Week 10 status. Brandon Aiyuk and Richie James were the 49ers' only fully healthy receivers Wednesday, but Kendrick Bourne (COVID-19 list) should be available for this Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
More News
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Fails to seize opportunity•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Posts 32 yards in losing effort•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Should resume slot duties Week 8•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Just eight yards in win•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Exciting punt return in defeat•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Back on practice field•