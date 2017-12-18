Taylor hauled in four of his five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Titans.

After posting a stinker following his breakout performance in Week 12, Taylor leveled out with a performance that better resembled what we've seen all year from the possession receiver. The rookie logged 34 offensive snaps, finishing just ahead of fellow wideouts Louis Murphy (33 snaps) and Kendrick Bourne (31 snaps). With all three receivers eating into each other's production, it is tough to rely on any in standard formats, especially the 5-foot-8 Taylor, whose size isn't suited for many red-zone looks (just one touchdown this season). That said, he could be worth a look in deep PPR formats against the Jaguars next Sunday in the event shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey shadows San Francisco's No. 1 receiver, Marquise Goodwin.