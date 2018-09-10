Taylor hauled in four of his six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Taylor's six targets tied Pierre Garcon for the lead amongst 49ers' wideouts. The slot receiver mainly ran short and intermediate routes, resulting in the uninspiring yardage total. Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) went down in the second quarter, but Dante Pettis was the receiver to fill his big-play role on the outside. The team feels comfortable keeping Taylor in the slot, which could provide some solid PPR performances throughout the season, but should cap his value in standard formats.