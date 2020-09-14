Taylor had two receptions (five targets) for seven yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Cardinals.

Taylor clearly didn't have great chemistry with Jimmy Garoppolo after missing most of the past two seasons due to injury. The five targets tied four other receivers for the team lead, so it is apparent that the 26-year-old is considered the primary slot receiver out of the gates. Despite occupying a significant role, Taylor won't have much fantasy value heading into a matchup with the Jets on a team that utilizes its tight ends and running backs heavily in the passing game.