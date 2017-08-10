Taylor -- who has had a strong camp -- is competing for the 49ers' slot receiver role heading into the regular season, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Veteran receiver Jeremy Kerley is the leading candidate to man the slot Week 1, but Taylor has been "far more prolific" in practices and has become a legitimate option to win the job. The fifth-round pick's combination of size (5-foot-8, 181 pounds), quickness and soft hands (136 receptions in college last season) make him the ideal slot receiver. The 23-year-old had already established himself as a potential return man on the 53-man roster, but if he lands a starting job out of camp, Taylor would immediately become a PPR option at the onset of the regular season.