49ers' Trent Taylor: Competing for slot role
Taylor -- who has had a strong camp -- is competing for the 49ers' slot receiver role heading into the regular season, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Veteran receiver Jeremy Kerley is the leading candidate to man the slot Week 1, but Taylor has been "far more prolific" in practices and has become a legitimate option to win the job. The fifth-round pick's combination of size (5-foot-8, 181 pounds), quickness and soft hands (136 receptions in college last season) make him the ideal slot receiver. The 23-year-old had already established himself as a potential return man on the 53-man roster, but if he lands a starting job out of camp, Taylor would immediately become a PPR option at the onset of the regular season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...