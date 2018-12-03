Taylor brought in his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 43-16 loss to Seattle.

Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee) remained sidelined, but Taylor still finished fourth in targets to wide receivers for the second consecutive week. It has become apparent that the 24-year-old has fallen out of favor in San Francisco, mitigating his fantasy value heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Broncos.