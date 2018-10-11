49ers' Trent Taylor: Dealing with back injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Taylor would be held out of Thursday's practice due to a back injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Three of the 49ers' top four wideouts -- Taylor, Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) and Dante Pettis (knee) -- will sit out the team's first practice of the week, though Shanahan noted Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) would be able to practice in full. While Goodwin seems on track to play Monday against the Packers, Pettis has already been ruled out, leaving Taylor and Garcon somewhere in the middle. It wasn't known that Taylor came out of the Week 5 loss to the Cardinals with any injury, so it's possible that his absence Thursday is mainly for maintenance purposes. A clear read on Taylor's health heading into the Monday night matchup might not come until after the 49ers release their final practice report Saturday.
More News
-
