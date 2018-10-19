Taylor (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was listed as doubtful with the injury ahead of the 49ers' Week 6 matchup with the Packers before ultimately being inactive for the contest, so the fact that he's considered questionable for Week 7 suggests he's taken a step forward in his recovery from the back injury. If cleared to suit up Sunday, Taylor would likely retain his usual duties in the slot, where he forged a quality connection with quarterback C.J. Beathard his last time out. In the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, Taylor set season highs across the board with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.