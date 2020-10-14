Taylor collected 17 yards on his lone punt-return opportunity, but he did not garner any targets during Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Dolphins.

The Louisiana Tech standout failed to register a target for the first time this season, as Deebo Samuel (eight), Brandon Aiyuk (six) and Kendrick Bourne (four) were the only San Francisco receivers to have a pass thrown their way against Miami. Taylor's season-high in receiving is 20 yards, as the 49ers head into a Week 6 matchup against the Rams' second-ranked pass defense.