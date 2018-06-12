49ers' Trent Taylor: Expected back for training camp
Taylor underwent a minor back procedure but is expected to be fully available for the start of training camp, David Lombardi of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Taylor missed some time during OTAs because of the back issue and will undergo a minor surgical procedure to clear up the problem ahead of training camp. Coming off a 2017 campaign in which he totaled 43 grabs (60 targets) for 430 yards and two touchdowns, Taylor figures to work in the slot once again for the 49ers in 2018 as part of what figures to be an improved 49ers offense with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm.
