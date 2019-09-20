Taylor (foot) is having some issues with the soft tissue around his Jones fracture, but the 49ers expect him to return from injured reserve after eight weeks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

An initial estimate back in August suggested Taylor might be ready at some point in September. That was always optimistic given the nature of his injury, and the team now hopes to get the slot receiver back in the mix at some point in November. Marquise Goodwin, Deebo Samuel, Richie James and Dante Pettis all have seen some inside work this season, with the 49ers opting not to use any one player in the slot on a regular basis.