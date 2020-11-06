Taylor was held to one reception (four targets) for nine yards in Thursday's 34-17 loss to Green Bay.

Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk were held out of action due to potential exposure to COVID-19, so the 49ers were running thin at the wide receiver position. Taylor remained in the slot (58 percent of offensive snaps) and did not absorb any of the targets left behind by the two sidelined starters. Richie James (nine receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown) was the receiver to step it up, which could put Taylor's slot role in jeopardy going forward in the likely event both Aiyuk and Bourne are ready to go against the Saints following 10 off days.