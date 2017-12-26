Taylor caught three of his four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-33 win over the Jaguars.

Taylor's yardage totals have come back down to earth since his Week 12 explosion, tallying just 70 yards on nine receptions over his last three games. Sunday's five-yard score salvaged what would have been a pedestrian fantasy day. All of the 49ers' pass-catchers have received a boost in point potential since Jimmy Garoppolo took over under center, but it would be tough to recommend the 49ers' rookie slot man in a matchup where he will be facing the Rams' talented nickel corner, Nickell Robey-Coleman.