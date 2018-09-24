Taylor caught three passes (four targets) for 24 yards in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Taylor's three-catch day was certainly an improvement from last week's catchless effort, but the overall results were still negligible from a fantasy standpoint. On the bright side, the 24-year-old remained third on the depth chart ahead of rookie Dante Pettis (zero targets) with Marquise Goodwin returning to the starting lineup. The entire 49ers receiving corps should receive a downgrade next week against the Chargers with C.J. Beathard taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (knee).

