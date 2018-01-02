Taylor collected both of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's season-ending victory over the Rams.

The 5-foot-8 rookie spent the majority of the season serving as the 49ers' slot man, totaling 430 receiving yards on 43 receptions with a pair of touchdowns. It was tough to trust Taylor in fantasy outside of deep PPR formats with such low totals in an offense that struggled pass the ball for the majority of the season. If the 49ers make no additions to their receiving corps this offseason -- which would be a surprise -- Taylor would project to man the slot again next season behind a presumably healthy Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin.