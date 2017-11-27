Taylor (ribs) caught two passes (three targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.

Taylor had been out of action since suffering cracked ribs back in Week 9, but the team's bye week allowed the rookie to suit up against a Seattle secondary without the services of Richard Sherman (Achilles) and Kam Chancellor (neck). The absence of the defensive stalwarts didn't have an effect on the hapless 49ers offense, as evidenced by Taylor's 35 yards being the second highest total of any receiver. Jimmy Garoppolo made his long-awaited debut in relief of C.J. Beathard (knee) during San Francisco's final drive and led the offense to their only touchdown of the game. The 49ers' offensive woes go far deeper than just the quarterback position, but Taylor and the rest of the receiving corps figure to get a boost if and when the team's prized trade deadline acquisition officially takes over, which could be as soon as next week against the Bears.