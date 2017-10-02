Taylor pulled in five of the 10 balls thrown his way for 47 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to Arizona.

Marquise Goodwin left the game early with a head injury, but Taylor's role remained unchanged as he continued to man the slot in three-receiver sets. The shifty rookie wasn't able to enter the end zone in consecutive weeks, but this performance was arguably better than his last from a pure football standpoint when you consider his five receptions came against nickel extraordinaire Tyrann Mathieu. Taylor and the All-Pro defensive back even engaged in a heated conversation after a crucial third-down conversion in the third quarter, which has to be taken as the ultimate sign of respect for a first-year receiver. The 23-year-old has seen an increase in targets with each passing week, so PPR owners in need of a bye week or injury fill in should consider Taylor in a favorable matchup against the Colts next Sunday.