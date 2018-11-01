49ers' Trent Taylor: Healthy scratch Thursday
Taylor (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Thursday versus the Raiders.
A back injury has plagued Taylor at times since mid-May and even forced a DNP in a Week 6 visit to Green Bay. In two games in the meantime, he's been sparsely used, turning just five targets into two receptions for 13 yards. Expect Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) and Kendrick Bourne to get the most attention from fill-in starting quarterback Nick Mullens in the passing attack.
