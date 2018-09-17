49ers' Trent Taylor: Held catchless Sunday
Taylor was targeted twice but did not record a catch in Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Lions.
The 49ers did most of their damage on the ground Sunday, and Pierre Garcon was the only wideout to record more than one catch. Marquis Goodwin (quad) wasn't able to suit up, but rookie Dante Pettis filled his vacant starting role which kept Taylor in the slot. Expect the 24-year-old to see higher usage in what should be a more pass-happy gameplan against the high-octane Chiefs next week.
