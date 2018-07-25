49ers' Trent Taylor: Hits PUP list
Taylor (back) was placed on the 49ers' Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Joe Fann of the team's official site reports.
Per general manager John Lynch, it shouldn't be long before Taylor is good to go, with the receiver just needing to get his conditioning in order after undergoing a minor back procedure this offseason. Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin profile as the 49ers' top wideouts, but Taylor should have a solid chance to lock down a role out of the slot after catching 43 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. Given that the team's offense will be helmed by ascending quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Taylor has a shot to carve out some utility in deeper PPR formats, assuming he fends off the challenge presented by second-round pick Dante Pettis.
