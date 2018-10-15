Taylor (back) is inactive for Monday's contest in Green Bay.

This was more or less a formality after Taylor didn't practice all week and was given a 'doubtful' tag for Monday's game. The 49ers will be down two wide receivers -- also, Dante Pettis (knee) -- which should give Kendrick Bourne, Victor Bolden and Richie James an opportunity to receive looks behind starters Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon.

