Taylor exited Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a rib injury and will not return, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

There's no indication on the specifics of the injury at this point, and Taylor had two catches for 22 yards prior to exiting with the injury. Victor Bolden is likely to step in as No. 3 wide receiver and primary punt returner for the 49ers in Taylor's absence.

