Taylor (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Taylor seems to have picked up a new injury in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Titans, though it didn't stop him from catching four of five targets for 40 yards. He's reached the 50-yard mark just once in 14 games as a rookie, catching six passes for 92 yards in Jimmy Garoppolo's first start of the season Week 13 against the Bears. The San Francisco passing game draws a nightmare Week 16 matchup with the Jaguars.