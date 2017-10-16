49ers' Trent Taylor: Limited to 11 yards
Taylor caught two balls (five targets) for 11 yards in a loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
This was the rookie's second consecutive clunker after he began to show some potential in Weeks 3 and 4. Taylor's five targets matched fellow wideouts Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson, but he did the least with his opportunities compared to his teammates. The slot man's lack of size (5-foot-8) and breakaway speed would require a higher volume of targets to make a fantasy impact. Until we see an increase in usage, Taylor is best left on the waiver wire even in PPR formats.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.