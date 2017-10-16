Taylor caught two balls (five targets) for 11 yards in a loss to the Redskins on Sunday.

This was the rookie's second consecutive clunker after he began to show some potential in Weeks 3 and 4. Taylor's five targets matched fellow wideouts Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson, but he did the least with his opportunities compared to his teammates. The slot man's lack of size (5-foot-8) and breakaway speed would require a higher volume of targets to make a fantasy impact. Until we see an increase in usage, Taylor is best left on the waiver wire even in PPR formats.