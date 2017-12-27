Taylor (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor played through the same injury in Sunday's 44-33 win over the Jaguars, catching three of four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown. While he's been efficient on a per-target basis since Jimmy Garoppolo took over at quarterback, Taylor is still getting limited volume with most of his chances coming on short passes. The rookie slot receiver has caught 15 of 18 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown in four Garoppolo starts.