49ers' Trent Taylor: Limited to start week
Taylor (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor played through the same injury in Sunday's 44-33 win over the Jaguars, catching three of four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown. While he's been efficient on a per-target basis since Jimmy Garoppolo took over at quarterback, Taylor is still getting limited volume with most of his chances coming on short passes. The rookie slot receiver has caught 15 of 18 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown in four Garoppolo starts.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.