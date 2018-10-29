Taylor had one catch (two targets) for seven yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Pierre Garcon (knee) was unable to suit up Sunday, but Kendrick Bourne was the receiver who benefited most from the veteran's absence. Taylor has logged just one catch in each of his previous two matchups despite serving as the 49ers' primary slot man, making him hard to trust even in a favorable matchup against the Raiders on Thursday.

