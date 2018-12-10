Taylor caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over Denver.

Marquise Goodwin (personal) returned to action, but Taylor was able to hang on to the fourth receiver role ahead of Richie James (zero targets). Taylor even took over punt return duties after James fumbled a return for the second straight week. Despite the slight bump in duties, the 24-year-old remains a non-factor in fantasy with just five receptions over the team's last six games.