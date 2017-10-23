49ers' Trent Taylor: Loses fumble in loss
Taylor hauled in all five of his targets for 39 yards, but he lost a fumble on his lone punt return Sunday against the Cowboys.
The rookie matched his previous season high of five receptions, but his first fumble of the season likely offset his slim production as a receiver. Taylor has now received five or more targets in three of San Francisco's last four contests. Coincidentally, those three games were ones in which the team fell behind big early and resorted to pass-heavy play calling. Luckily for his fantasy prospects, the 0-7 49ers are likely to fall behind early at least a few more times this season, but we still need to see even more volume for the shifty slot receiver to enter the conversation in standard PPR formats.
