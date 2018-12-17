Taylor had one catch (two targets) for eight yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Seahawks.

Taylor actually finished third in wideout targets, but he remains stagnant in a fourth-receiver role. It didn't help that the 24-year-old dropped a wide-open pass on a crucial drive in the fourth quarter. Barring unforeseen absences ahead of him on the depth chart, Taylor will be a non-factor in Sunday's matchup against the Bears.