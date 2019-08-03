49ers' Trent Taylor: Making strides in camp
Taylor appears to be at full strength in camp and has been running routes faster due to an intense offseason training program, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Taylor is coming off of back surgery that caused him to play through pain in a down sophomore campaign last year (26 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown through 14 games). The 25-year-old is not only back at full strength, but the combination of an isolated offseason program and the addition of slot specialist Wes Welker as a receiver coach has the third-year wideout looking stronger and faster heading into the preseason. Taylor saw his role fluctuate in 2018, but he has a real shot to win the 49ers' starting slot job this preseason. The return of Jimmy Garoppolo also bodes well for his prospects this year, as the wideout practically matched his entire 2018 production in the six games he played with Garoppolo in 2017 (19 receptions, 226 yards and a touchdown).
