Taylor (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers haven't said anything to rule Taylor out, but there's been no indication he's close to returning from his August surgery on a Jones fracture. Taylor's presumed absence for Week 2 against the Bengals leaves an opening in the slot, where Richie James saw most of the work in a season-opening win over Tampa Bay. Fellow wide receivers Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne also have experience working inside.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week