49ers' Trent Taylor: Misses practice again
Taylor (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The 49ers haven't said anything to rule Taylor out, but there's been no indication he's close to returning from his August surgery on a Jones fracture. Taylor's presumed absence for Week 2 against the Bengals leaves an opening in the slot, where Richie James saw most of the work in a season-opening win over Tampa Bay. Fellow wide receivers Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne also have experience working inside.
