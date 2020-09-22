Taylor caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Jets.

Taylor had an intriguing outlook with George Kittle (knee) sidelined in Week 2, but he made little impact and logged just 46 percent of offensive snaps. With Mohamed Sanu on board and Deebo Samuel (foot) potentially returning soon, Taylor's snap share could dry up quickly if he doesn't make an impact in Week 3 versus the Giants.