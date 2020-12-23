Taylor registered a 14-yard punt return while going without an offensive snap during Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.

Taylor made his return to the lineup Sunday after being deemed a healthy scratch for San Francisco's Week 13 and 14 matchups. The Louisiana Tech product was held without an offensive snap for just the second time this season, though he was capable of building upon a strong 12.4 yards-per-punt return average. The 26-year-old remains on the active roster as the 49ers prepare for a Week 16 road trip to Arizona.