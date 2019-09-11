Taylor (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor suffered this injury in early August, so he'll need to at least practice in a limited fashion and get his conditioning up to par before he can suit up in a game. The third-year wideout projects as a depth option on offense but could help out in punt returns once healthy.

