49ers' Trent Taylor: No practice Wednesday
Taylor (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor suffered this injury in early August, so he'll need to at least practice in a limited fashion and get his conditioning up to par before he can suit up in a game. The third-year wideout projects as a depth option on offense but could help out in punt returns once healthy.
