Taylor (back) is not expected to play in Monday's game against the Packers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Taylor was held out of practice Thursday and Friday without any sign of an imminent return. Richie James would make sense as a replacement in the slot, but Kendrick Bourne should also be in the mix for snaps and targets, especially if Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) is absent or limited. The 49ers have already ruled out Dante Pettis (knee).