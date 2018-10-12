49ers' Trent Taylor: Not practicing Friday
Taylor (back) isn't practicing Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With Taylor and Pierre Garcon (shoulder) still not practicing and Dante Pettis (knee) already ruled out, Kendrick Bourne may get a chance to earn regular reps Monday in Green Bay. The Niners might also consider using rookie slot specialist Richie James if Taylor isn't able to play.
