Taylor (back) has been placed on the 49ers' active/PUP list, Joe Fann of the team's official site reports.

Per GM John Lynch, it shouldn't be long before Taylor is good to go, with the receiver needing to get up to speed with his conditioning after undergoing a minor back procedure this offseason. Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin profile as the 49ers' top wideouts, but Taylor figures to have a solid shot to lock down a role out of the slot, on the heels of catching 43 passes for 430 yards and two TDs in 14 games after being made a fifth-round selection by the 49ers last April. Given that the team's offense will be helmed by ascending QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Taylor has a shot to carve out some utility in deeper PPR formats, assuming he fends off the challenge presented by second-rounder Dante Pettis.